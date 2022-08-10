Morgantown man accused of uploading child pornography admitted he 'knew it was wrong'

Aug. 10—A Morgantown man accused of posting child pornography online is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $25, 000 bond.

Garrick Gene Rollison, 22, of Morgantown, allegedly uploaded a video that appeared to show "a female being sexually assaulted, " according to the criminal complaint filed by Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies also stated that "the female in the video appears to be a juvenile."

The video was tracked to Rollison using his IP address with Comcast and information on his KiK Messenger account, which he allegedly used to upload the video.

The video was flagged by KiK, who reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as child pornography, the complaint said.

Deputy Tennant, who filed the complaint, said Rollison admitted to him that he was responsible for the upload of the video and told the deputy he "knew it was wrong."

It is unclear how Rollison obtained the video.

At his arraignment hearing before Monongalia County Magistrate Judge Ronald Bane on Aug. 5, Rollison pleaded not guilty to distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.

