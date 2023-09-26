Morgantown man allegedly found with drugs and guns will likely face additional federal charges

Sep. 25—A Morgantown man arrested Sunday in Star City on drug and firearm charges has had several encounters with law enforcement in the area and, after Sunday's arrest, could soon be facing federal charges as well.

According to court documents, Star City Police Patrolman Jason Morgan found a male — later identified as John P. Richie, 37, of Morgantown — "slumped into the steering wheel " of a black pickup truck parked at University Commons apartment complex.

When Morgan began frisking Richie, Richie informed the officer he was carrying a loaded magazine in his pocket, the criminal complaint said. In addition to removing the magazine from Richie's pocket, Morgan also found a small baggie of a powdery substance later identified as fentanyl.

Richie was detained after allegedly telling the officer there were active warrants for his arrest. He also informed them of a pistol located on the passenger's seat of the vehicle and that there was possibly meth in the center console of the truck.

After running the license plate number on the truck, the complaint said MECCA dispatchers advised police that the license plate was stolen and had been entered into the system by troopers at the West Virginia State Police detachment in Morgantown.

Morgan called for a backup unit and a K-9 unit with the WVSP arrived on scene and determined there was a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle, the complaint said. As police began to search, Richie informed them there was also an AR-15 rifle in the backseat.

According to Morgan's report, Richie told him he had purchased the vehicle from a guy named Chris who claimed the rifle was his grandfather's. Richie allegedly said he had plans to sell it back to Chris' grandmother for $400 to $500.

In addition to the fentanyl and firearms located prior to fully searching the vehicle, police reported finding two sets of measuring scales that contained alleged drug residue, a smoking pipe used for drugs, a small measuring spoon, several rounds of ammunition, and $132 with $50 found in one pocket and $82 found in the other.

Richie did possess a bill of sale and title for the pickup truck but is charged with receiving /transferring stolen property for the alleged stolen license plate. He is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

This is not the first time Richie is facing theft and drug-related charges in Monongalia County courts.

In May, Richie was indicted for recklessly fleeing from law enforcement after subsequently leading officers on a high-speed pursuit after a Monongalia County Deputy's attempted to stop his vehicle for suspicion of package theft.

Court records show he was also indicted in September 2018 for grand larceny and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after allegedly stealing a backpack — containing over $1, 000 worth of property including a laptop — from a car in the Chestnut Street parking garage in July of that year.

According to court documents, during that arrest Richie was found in possession of meth, around 6 grams of heroin, two scales and around 200 baggies.

Due to Richie's previous criminal history, Morgantown contacted an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and was advised federal charges will be filed against Richie since he is a felon in possession of two loaded firearms. It is unclear when those charges will be filed.

Richie is currently in custody at North Central Regional Jail. At an arraignment hearing Monday morning, Mon County Magistrate Judge Sandy Holepit set Richie's bail amount at $50, 000. He is scheduled to be back in Holepit's courtroom for a preliminary hearing Oct. 2.