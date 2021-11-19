Morgantown man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's son

Nov. 19—MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man was arrested after breaking into the home of his former girlfriend and kidnapping her young child.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov.16, Monongalia County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a missing child report at 9 Southeast Court in Morgantown. The mother of the child said she woke up to find her front door was open and her 4-year-old son was missing.

The mother told deputies that her ex-boyfriend, Michael Wills Jr., 28, had been sending her text messages that indicated he had come to her residence without permission and taken the child without her consent, the complaint said.

The woman said she had ended her relationship with Wills back in March due to domestic violence and had cut off communication with him. The complaint said she believed this was an attempt by Wills to force her into resuming communication with him.

In the complaint, it states deputies were able to view the messages from Wills, wherein he claimed to have the child—including a photo of the child at his residence. Wills is not the biological father of the child and deputies determined during the investigation that he has no custodial rights or privileges and no legal right to access the apartment.

In the messages provided by the mother, Wills indicated he had been drinking and was willing to go to jail for his actions, the complaint stated. Deputies believed this showed he was aware there was a criminal element to entering the residence and taking the child without permission.

Deputies responded to Wills' home at 886 Quadrilla St. in Morgantown, where they made contact with him and located the missing child, according to the complaint. Deputies were able to take custody of the child and returned him to his mother.

Wills admitted entering the victim's residence and taking the child. He was charged with burglary and kidnapping and is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

