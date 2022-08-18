Morgantown man arrested in Parkersburg after failing to appear for sexual assault charges

Aug. 18—Austin Fought Rempel, 32, of Morgantown, was arrested in Parkersburg Monday after a capias warrant was issued on July 25 for failing to appear in court.

Rempel was indicted by a grand jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Jan. 6 for an alleged second degree sexual assault in July 2016.

The criminal complaint filed for the assault stated that Rempel had forcibly shoved his hand up the victim's dress and touched her inappropriately against her will.

Before this incident, Rempel allegedly took a photo of himself with the victim's phone and added his contact information along with the photo, the complaint said. The victim was able to provide detectives with the photo.

Rempel is also facing misdemeanor charges for threatening to disclose private images of the victim on social media earlier this year.

Lt. Stalnaker of the Parkersburg Police Department said they received information from the U.S. Marshals that Rempel was believed to be at a residence in the Parkersburg area.

Stalnaker said they were able to locate and arrest Rempel without incident.

Parkersburg PD turned Rempel over to the U.S. Marshals, who then transported him to North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County.

Monongalia County Circuit Court Judge Susan Tucker revoked the bond previously set for Rempel when the capias warrant was issued.

Rempel is now being held without bond.

TWEET @DominionPostWV