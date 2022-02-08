Morgantown man arrested after selling drugs to police informants

Feb. 8—MORGANTOWN — Agents from the Mon Metro Drug Task Force arrested a Morgantown man during a search warrant executed after the man allegedly sold drugs to confidential informants on more than one occasion.

Robert Dal Allen Jr., 30, was taken into custody after members of the Task Force executed a search warrant at his 4006 Kathryn Drive residence on Feb. 3, a criminal complaint said. Allen was present during the search and was confirmed to be the lessee of the residence.

Sergeant J.D. Rogers of the Task Force filed several criminal complaints against Allen, citing interactions Task Force informants had with Allen dating back nearly three years, in which cocaine and heroin were exchanged.

According to one complaint, agents from the Task Force conducted a controlled drug buy in March 2019 in which Allen was identified delivering heroin to a confidential informant at a location in Monongalia County.

Rogers said the substance Allen sold to the informant in 2019 field tested positive for heroin.

A second complaint states in another controlled deal conducted in February 2020, Allen was identified as delivering a confidential informant an unrevealed quantity of cocaine base, otherwise known as crack, as well as heroin.

The substances delivered in the 2020 deal field tested positive for cocaine and heroin, Rogers reported.

When Task Force agents executed the search warrant at Allen's home Feb. 3, they located and seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine and U.S. currency from his residence. Rogers noted packaging materials and scales were also located inside Allen's residence.

Allen was taken into custody and charged with three counts of felony delivery of a schedule I or II substance for the 2019 and 2020 exchanges and one count felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the items seized from his residence.

A preliminary hearing for Allen has been scheduled for Feb. 14 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

He is currently being held on a $100, 00 bond at North Central Regional Jail.

