Morgantown man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges

Apr. 30—A Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting a female victim while she slept was released after posting bond.

The victim reported the assault, which hat she stated occurred at a Walnut Street apartment in Morgantown, to the Morgantown Police Department on April 24.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that she awoke to Luis Andres Martinez Aguilar, 24, of Morgantown, penetrating her with his fingers.

The victim also stated that Martinez Aguilar assaulted her in other ways.

Detectives later spoke to Martinez Aguilar, the complaint said, who admitted to digitally penetrating the victim.

Martinez Aguilar was charged with first degree sexual abuse and second degree sexual assault.

He was able to post the required ten percent of a $20, 000 bond and was released from custody.

A preliminary hearing for Martinez Aguilar is scheduled in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on May 12.