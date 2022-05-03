Morgantown man arrested after he 'wanted to fight' police officers

May 3—A Morgantown man is in custody after an altercation with several Morgantown police officers Saturday at a residence in the South Park area.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a Brockway Avenue home, a criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, officers knocked on the door of the home several times before a man could be heard through the door saying that he "wanted to fight."

The male, who officers identified as Jesse Alexander Chisler, 62, of Morgantown, eventually opened the door and was asked to step outside.

PFC Arthurs, who filed the complaint, wrote that Chisler then came down the stairs and took a few steps into the alleyway before stopping in front of the officer.

"I placed my hand on his arm and told him to keep walking, " the officer wrote. "At this point, Chisler shoved me in the chest. Ptlm. Laneve stepped in and then Chisler shoved me again in the chest against the wall."

Arthurs, Laneve, Patrolman Mayle, and Sgt. Bradford then tried to place Chisler in handcuffs, the complaint said. Chisler actively resisted the officers for several minutes, continuing to pull his arms away from officers.

Officers were eventually able to get Chisler handcuffed and to the patrol vehicle. Chisler continued to resist and would not get into the patrol car, Arthurs wrote.

After several more minutes of Chisler resisting, officers were finally able to get him into the back of the vehicle.

According to Arthurs' report, as Mayle was placing Chisler in the vehicle, he kicked Mayle in the face.

In addition to kicking Mayle, the complaint stated that as PFC France, who was transporting Chisler in her vehicle, began to drive away, Chisler kicked the officer in the back of her arm and kicked her seat.

Arthurs wrote in the complaint that a check of Chisler's criminal history showed a prior conviction on Dec. 18, 2017, for battery on a police officer.

Chisler is being charged with three counts of second offense battery on a police officer. Bond was set at $25, 000.

He is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.