Morgantown man charged with battery, DUI with a minor after road rage incident

Apr. 20—A road rage incident on Mileground Road in Morgantown led deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department to arrest a man on multiple charges, including DUI with a minor and battery.

On Thursday, April 14, deputies were dispatched to a hit and run vehicle accident that may have involved road rage, multiple criminal complaints said.

According to a complaint filed by Deputy Cunningham, emergency telecommunicators received multiple calls on the matter and stated that the suspected driver was possibly under the influence.

On the scene, police 1st Sgt. Ruscello located the victim on the side of the road, a complaint filed by the officer said, and observed the victim had scratches and redness on the right side of his neck.

The man told Ruscello "a red pick up truck struck his vehicle and he pulled in front of the truck and got out. The male in the red truck came toward him and began to choke him."

The male let go and fled the scene after the victim pulled out his pocket knife, the complaint said.

The victim was able to capture the entire incident on video with his cell phone and obtained a license plate number on the truck. He also stated he observed the truck continue on the Mileground and turn into a daycare.

From the license plate information deputies were able to determine the truck was registered to David W. McKenzie, 52, of Morgantown.

Cunningham later made contact with the suspect at his residence and stated in his complaint that McKenzie "had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and slurred his speech."

McKenzie told Cunningham he had been drinking at Kegler's just prior to the incident and admitted there was a "minor road rage incident on the Mileground, " the complaint said, but would not state anything further.

According to the complaint, "after leaving the scene of the accident [McKenzie ] then did, in fact, go to the daycare to pick up his four year old daughter and continued to his residence on South Pierpont Rd."

McKenzie showed several indicators of impairment during a standard field sobriety test, Cunningham wrote in the complaint, and after a 15-minute observation period a breathalyzer indicated a.229 blood alcohol content, nearly triple the legal limit.

McKenzie was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence. After a 20-minute observation period at the sheriff's station, McKenzie blew a.215 BAC, the complaint said.

Due to having operated the vehicle with his young daughter inside, McKenzie was charged with DUI with child endangerment. He is also facing charges for battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

McKenzie was released from custody on a $25, 000 bond.