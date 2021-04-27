Morgantown man charged with kidnapping
Apr. 27—MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man is accused of forcing his girlfriend to come to Morgantown and keeping her in a basement.
Tristen J. Dorsey, 25, of Morgantown, is charged with kidnapping by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.
On Sunday, a woman was brought to the sheriff's office on Walnut Street by two "good Samaritans, " whom the victim flagged down on the roadside and told she just escaped captivity, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told deputies she was forced to travel against her will from Cumberland, Md., by Dorsey, who made threats against her and her family, the complaint states.
Dorsey forced her to Morgantown because he is wanted for violent crimes in Maryland and wanted the victim to drop the charges and if the victim didn't comply, he would hurt her family, according to the complaint.
The victim was kept in a basement bedroom at a residence in Monongalia County and "her movements and daily life were controlled, and she was forced to remain there under the aforementioned duress, " the complaint states.
Dorsey is being held in North Central Regional Jail on the kidnapping charge and for extradition to Maryland without bond.
Sheriff Perry Palmer told The Dominion Post detectives were still working the case and did not provide additional details.
