Morgantown man charged with kidnapping, keeping woman against will in basement

William Dean, The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va.
·1 min read

Apr. 27—MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man is accused of forcing his girlfriend to come to Morgantown and keeping her in a basement.

Tristen J. Dorsey, 25, of Morgantown, is charged with kidnapping by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

On Sunday, a woman was brought to the sheriff's office on Walnut Street by two "good Samaritans, " whom the victim flagged down on the roadside and told she just escaped captivity, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told deputies she was forced to travel against her will from Cumberland, Md., by Dorsey, who made threats against her and her family, the complaint states.

Dorsey forced her to Morgantown because he is wanted for violent crimes in Maryland and wanted the victim to drop the charges and if the victim didn't comply, he would hurt her family, according to the complaint.

The victim was kept in a basement bedroom at a residence in Monongalia County and "her movements and daily life were controlled, and she was forced to remain there under the aforementioned duress, " the complaint states.

Dorsey is being held in North Central Regional Jail on the kidnapping charge and for extradition to Maryland without bond.

Sheriff Perry Palmer told The Dominion Post detectives were still working the case and did not provide additional details.

Tweet @DominionPostWV

Recommended Stories

  • Arlene Foster fighting for political survival after claims of DUP revolt

    Arlene Foster appeared to be fighting for her survival as Northern Ireland’s First Minister on Tuesday night amid claims that dozens of DUP politicians had signed a letter of no confidence in her. The letter has not yet been made public but is said to contain the signatures of at least 21 Stormont Assembly members and four MPs, and comes 24 hours after 18 constituency associations submitted letters of concerns. It comes amid mounting frustration within the party over the leadership’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the post-Brexit trading arrangements which have caused significant disruption for traders moving goods across the Irish Sea. Despite Mrs Foster being a vocal opponent of the protocol and demanding it be scrapped, some in the party believe she failed to take a hard enough stance over what they believe to be a “betrayal” by Boris Johnson. Others in the party, which is associated with the Free Presbyterian Church, also believe her to be too liberal on social issues. Her allies believe she has been unfairly blamed for the decision by Westminster to decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland, while Mrs Foster also chose last week to abstain in a highly charged debate on the banning of gay conversion therapy. Letter would be 'hard to survive' If the scale of the rebellion is accurate, as reported by the Belfast News Letter, it would constitute more than two thirds of the party’s representatives in Belfast and half of its members in Westminster. While the letter had not been formally submitted on Tuesday, a number of DUP sources told The Telegraph they believed it would be hard for Mrs Foster to survive if the number of signatories was correct. On Tuesday evening it was reported that the letter stated that the signatories no longer had confidence in "Mrs Foster or the leadership", which has been interpreted as an attempt to also remove Lord Dodds as the party's deputy. It was suggested that under the party rulebook, Mrs Foster could be removed within days because the DUP leader must be re-elected annually before 30 April each year. While this is normally seen as a rubber stamping exercise, the scale of the rebellion suggests that it could be used as an opportunity to oust her unless she steps down or agrees to a challenge. Mrs Foster is awaiting further details before considering her next steps, insiders said. However, attempting to downplay speculation over her future earlier on Tuesday, Mrs Foster told reporters: "Stories on leadership come up from time to time, and it's one of those times. "So we'll just deal with it and move on because I've bigger things to do, including getting us through this Covid pandemic, including listening to the concerns of working-class communities.” Mrs Foster was also claimed to have pulled out of a meeting on Tuesday evening with Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, shortly after reports of the letter began circulating. However, sources later said that the meeting had merely been rescheduled for Thursday. The DUP said: “Whilst understanding that there will be from time-to-time public interest in party processes, these issues, in the first instance, are matters for members of the party and we are not able to make any further comment at this time.” Frustrations over Brexit process There has been growing discontent among DUP members about Mrs Foster's leadership in recent months. The primary source of concern is her handling of the Brexit process. The DUP is facing anger from the wider loyalist and unionist community for the introduction of an Irish Sea border. Critics have accused Mrs Foster of failing to use the party's influence at Westminster – particularly during its confidence and supply deal with the Conservatives – to secure a Brexit deal that saw Northern Ireland leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of the UK. Poor polling numbers have exacerbated the discontent within the party faithful. Mrs Foster's decision to abstain in a vote on gay conversion therapy last week appears to have further agitated sections of the party's grassroots. However, while acknowledging that frustration among some DUP figures had been growing for “some time”, party insiders on Tuesday questioned the logic behind trying to replace Mrs Foster at such a precarious time. “The big difficulty is how does this change any of the issues they are unhappy with,” one said. “The Northern Ireland Protocol for instance, Arlene is not to blame for that and removing her doesn’t change the fundamentals of that. “The abortion legislation has been imposed from Westminister. People are panicking and thinking we must do something. But I don’t think it’s going to solve it.”

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Biden's Afghanistan peace envoy on Tuesday about how women will be protected if the hard-line Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw, and threatened to withhold funding if rights gains are reversed. "I don’t believe under any circumstances that the United States Senate will support assistance for Afghanistan, especially under the World Bank’s program which provides budget support, if the Taliban has taken a governing role that ends civil society advances and rolls back women’s rights," said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

  • US Covid-19 guidance: Fully vaccinated people do not need masks outside

    Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask outdoors, except in crowded settings.

  • Can You Have Alcohol After the COVID Vaccine?

    After a long year and a lot of anticipation, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be cause for celebration, which for some might mean pouring a drink and toasting to their new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response? The short answer is that it depends on how much you drink. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There is no evidence that having a drink or two can render any of the current COVID vaccines less effective. Some studies have even found that over the longer term, small or moderate amounts of alcohol might actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation. Heavy alcohol consumption, on the other hand, particularly over the long term, can suppress the immune system and potentially interfere with your vaccine response, experts say. Since it can take weeks after a COVID shot for the body to generate protective levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, anything that interferes with the immune response would be cause for concern. “If you are truly a moderate drinker, then there’s no risk of having a drink around the time of your vaccine,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine, who has conducted research on the effects of alcohol on the immune response. “But be very cognizant of what moderate drinking really means. It’s dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because the effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are pretty severe and they occur pretty quickly after you get out of that moderate zone.” Moderate drinking is generally defined as no more than two drinks a day for men and a maximum of one drink a day for women, whereas heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks on any day for men and three or more drinks for women. Keep in mind that one “standard” drink is considered five ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, or 12 ounces of beer. Some of the first concerns about alcohol and COVID vaccination began circulating after a Russian health official who warned in December that people should avoid alcohol for two weeks before getting vaccinated and then abstain for another 42 days afterward. According to a Reuters report, the official claimed that alcohol could hamper the body’s ability to develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Her warning sparked a fierce backlash in Russia, which has one of the world’s highest drinking rates. In the United States, some experts say they have heard similar concerns about whether it is safe to drink around the time of vaccination. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about this,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an associate professor of infectious diseases who directs the COVID infectious diseases team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “Understandably, people who are receiving these vaccines want to make sure they’re doing all the right things to maximize their immune response.” Clinical trials of the COVID vaccines that are currently approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration did not specifically look at whether alcohol had any impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Hewlett said. It’s possible that there will be more information on that in the future. But for now, most of what is known comes from previous research, including studies that examined how alcohol affects the immune system in humans and whether it hinders the immune response in animals that received other vaccines. One thing that is clear from studies is that heavy alcohol consumption impairs the immune response and increases your susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections. It prevents immune cells from traveling to sites of infection and carrying out their duties, like destroying viruses, bacteria and infected cells; makes it easier for pathogens to invade your cells, and causes a host of other problems. In contrast, moderate drinking does not seem to have this effect. In one study, scientists exposed 391 people to five different respiratory viruses and found that moderate drinkers were less likely to develop colds, but not if they were smokers. In another study, Messaoudi and colleagues provided rhesus monkeys access to alcoholic beverages for seven months and then looked at how their bodies responded to a vaccine against poxvirus. Much like humans, some rhesus monkeys enjoy alcohol and will drink a lot, while others show less interest and will limit themselves to small amounts. The researchers found that the animals that were chronically heavy drinkers had a weak response to the vaccine. “They had almost a nonexistent immune response,” Messaoudi said. The animals that consumed only moderate amounts of alcohol, however, generated the strongest response to the vaccine, even compared to the teetotalers that consumed no alcohol at all. Studies in rats have found a similar pattern: Those consuming large amounts of alcohol have only a weak immune response to infections compared to animals given moderate amounts of alcohol or none at all. Other studies have found that when people drink moderately, it seems to lower inflammatory markers in their blood. Another reason to moderate your alcohol intake is that heavy drinking — along with the hangover that can ensue — can potentially amplify any side effects you might have from the COVID vaccine, including fever, malaise or body aches, and make you feel worse, said Hewlett of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Hewlett chose not to drink after getting the COVID vaccine. But she said that people should feel free to imbibe so long as they drink within reason. “Having a glass of champagne probably won’t inhibit any immune response,” she said. “I think having a celebratory beverage in moderation is fine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab

  • Andrew Brown: Here’s everything we know about the fatal police shooting in North Carolina

    It came barely a week after the police killing of Daunte Wright

  • Local reaction to growing COVID-19 cases in India

    As the coronavirus outbreak worsens in India, with hundreds of thousands new cases a day, President Joe Biden said the United States is sending lifesaving therapeutics.

  • J&J COVID vaccines are back in Florida. Here’s what to know if you want to get a shot

    J&J vaccines are back at Miami Dade College North Campus again now that the federal government has lifted its national pause, saying that its benefits outweighed the risk of developing blood clots.

  • Do fully vaccinated people need to wear a mask? Everything you need to know about US rules

    Fully vaccinated Americans have more freedoms outside, but indoor mask-wearing still recommended

  • George Floyd may get posthumous pardon for Houston drug charge

    Mr Floyd’s 2004 drug charge in Houston was based on the “lone word” of a “police officer we could no longer trust,” local officials said

  • Capitol building on high security alert for Biden joint address months after insurrection

    Only 200 people will be allowed to attend the speech in person

  • Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

    President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The crowd inside the Capitol will be a fraction of the hundreds of members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, top government officials and guests who typically attend, to allow for more social distancing in a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 572,000 Americans. But security will be higher than usual, even for what is officially designated a "National Special Security Event," with the Secret Service in charge of security.

  • Biden's first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

    U.S. President Joe Biden completes 100 days in office on Friday, April 30. Judging a president's performance after 100 days in office is an American political tradition that historians say began with Franklin Roosevelt's first term in 1933, when he embarked on a rapid-fire rollout of measures to counter the Great Depression. Biden's major COVID-19 promise was 100 million shots in Americans' arms by his first 100 days in office.

  • India coronavirus: Can it make enough vaccines to meet demand?

    India is facing a surge in Covid cases while attempting to ramp up its own vaccine programme.

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’