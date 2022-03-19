Morgantown man charged with malicious assault after alleged stabbing Wednesday evening

Mar. 19—Morgantown police arrested a Morgantown man for allegedly stabbing another—a suspect also wanted for a destruction of property complaint.

Wilber Adalberto Lopez, 22, was charged Thursday with malicious or unlawful assault for the Wednesday night stabbing that occurred off of Darst Street, above Richwood Avenue.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman Webster, of the Morgantown Police Department, at about 11:13 p.m. Wednesday evening, MPD officers responded to Milton Street for reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found the suspect had run off. The victim, who was still on scene, had been cut on the stomach by a small pocket knife.

Webster wrote in the complaint, "the victim described a male that officers were already looking for in relation to a destruction of property."

On Thursday, Webster said, officers were able to locate a man matching the description of the suspect on Richwood Avenue. He was identified as Lopez.

A show up was conducted and the victim identified Lopez as the person who stabbed him. A show up is different from a line up, which requires a witness to identify the suspect from a group of people. A show up is a one-on-one identification.

The Dominion Post requested additional information regarding what prompted Lopez to allegedly attack the victim and if it was determined Lopez was the suspect being sought in relation to the destruction of property, but did not received that information in time for this report.

Lopez was taken into custody and charged with malicious or unlawful assault. He posted a $10, 000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on March 28.