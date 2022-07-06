Morgantown man charged in River Road stabbing

Jul. 6—Patrick G. Bolyard, 37, of Morgantown, was taken into custody by Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies after allegedly stabbing a man more than a dozen times at a residence on River Road on July 3.

The victim was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Officials said the victim is still in serious condition.

Deputy Ward was dispatched to the home at about10:30 pm that evening for a disturbance report of an unknown man refusing to leave the property. A few minutes before arriving on scene, Ward was advised that the homeowner had been stabbed by the unknown male, later identified as Bolyard, the criminal complaint said.

When Ward arrived on scene, he reported observing a crowd of people around two males on the ground. One of the men was Bolyard, who had been subdued by witnesses on scene.

The other male, the victim, was laying on his side with multiple stab wounds, the complaint said.

Bolyard was secured in handcuffs and placed in the backseat of Ward's cruiser while deputies rendered aid to the victim and secured the scene.

Witnesses were able to show deputies Bolyard's knife, which was lying a few feet away on the ground.

Ward reported the knife was "approximately 6 inches long from handle to tip and approximately a half inch wide at its largest width. The knife had blood on both the blade and the handle."

The deputy reported that while applying first aid to the victim he saw stab wounds consistent in size when compared to the knife.

Witnesses on scene told the deputy that Bolyard was walking down the road yelling obscenities and thought he was on U.S. 19. He then started up the victim's driveway while yelling and threatening him.

According to the complaint, the victim did not know Bolyard, nor did anyone in the area. One witness told the deputy that Bolyard said he "was going to kill [the victim ]" before the fight.

Ward wrote in the complaint that Bolyard admitted to stabbing the man, but said it was because the victim threatened to kill him.

Bolyard claimed that "someone drove by his house earlier and yelled obscenities and threats at him, so he went looking for them."

Ward estimated the victim to have over 12 stab wounds. The deputy was able to recover the shirt the victim was wearing at the time of the assault and noted it had about 28 different puncture marks in that were consistent with the knife used.

Bolyard is charged with malicious assault and is being held on $150, 000 bond at North Central Regional Jail.