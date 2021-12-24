Morgantown man charged with sexual assault

Dec. 24—A man was charged with second degree sexual assault after he allegedly drugged and assaulted a woman at a residence in Morgantown on Dec. 20.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 21, West Virginia State Police Trooper C.E. Smith responded to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault complaint where he spoke with the victim.

The victim told the officer she "lost consciousness the evening prior after having only a few sips of alcohol, " the complaint said. She also stated she woke up with soreness.

The complaint stated Trooper Smith also spoke with another resident of the home who said they "entered the victim's bedroom to check on her and witnessed the victim passed out on the bed " with Henry Hoopengarner, 54, of Morgantown, having sexual intercourse with the victim's motionless body.

The victim told Smith she did not consent to sex with Hoopengarner and she believed she may have been drugged.

Hoopengarner was arrested and charged with the assault. He was taken to North Central Regional Jail on a $50, 000 bond. He is set to appear in Monongalia County Magistrate Court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 29.