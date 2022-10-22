Morgantown man in custody after child sexual assault, abuse allegations

Oct. 22—A Morgantown man is facing multiple sexual assault and abuse charges for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with two girls, both of whom are under 11, while residing at an area hotel.

Troopers from the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police were called to Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center (MCCAC) on Sept. 29 following interviews with four children, the criminal complaint said.

Staff at MCCAC told police that one of the children disclosed they witnessed Rodney Stewart Sr., 47, engage in sexual contact with the two girls on multiple occasions while staying at the hotel.

Trooper C.E. Smith watched the interviews of the children—some who were witnesses to the assault, some victims.

Smith reported that during the interviews, one victim stated, Stewart "engaged in sexual contact and sexual intrusion with her and the second victim on multiple occasions."

The second victim said Stewart also "showed her his genitals, " the complaint said.

Stewart was taken into custody and arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Friday—where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and two counts of sexual assault in the first degree.

He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100, 000 bond.

