Morgantown man faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women

Dec. 13—A Morgantown man is in custody after reports were filed with local law enforcement by three women accusing him of sexual assault.

On Oct. 24, two women reported to the Morgantown Police Department they were sexually assaulted by Tomiwa Sunday Afolabi, 35, of Morgantown, at their McLane Avenue apartment the evening of Oct. 21, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed by Detective Stallings said one of the women reported that after a night of drinking she was in her room getting ready for bed and "had thrown up and was still intoxicated."

The woman said Afolabi "opened her bedroom door, started kissing her, and pushed her on the bed " before engaging in intercourse without her consent.

A second criminal complaint states a second victim at the apartment reported she was sleeping in her bed that same evening when she was awoken by Afolabi "removing her pants and underwear."

The woman stated that after "repeated pleas for Afolabi to stop, " he did not and continued to engage in intercourse. The complaint said she was eventually able to push him off of her and out of her room.

A third woman reported to University Police that she had a male she knew as "Tommy " over to her apartment on Dec. 4. According to the criminal complaint filed by Officer Cody Smith, she said " 'Tommy' brought food and they watched TV."

The victim told Smith that later in the evening "Tommy " began to "kiss and lick her." She said she told him she only wanted to be friends and attempted to push him away.

"Tommy, " who Smith later identified as Afolabi, allegedly undressed the woman, who stated she told him she did not want to have sex with him.

According to the report, the woman said Afolabi climbed on top of her and she "tried to pull away and told him to stop." She said he then grabbed her legs and lifted them.

She told Officer Smith that Afolabi tried to penetrate her and she told him "Tommy no, stop " and he replied "Come on, just a little bit." The woman said she told him no again, but he penetrated her anyway.

She reported she asked him again to stop because he was hurting her, but he "grabbed the victim's hair " and continued to force himself on her.

The complaint said the victim stated "she began to cry telling Tommy it hurt really bad."

After the alleged assault, the victim said she noticed she was bleeding when she went to the bathroom to urinate, and reported she "felt disgusting."

"The victim stated she then stared at the wall for hours trying to figure out what she should do, " Smith's report states. "She stated she felt as if she was going to throw up."

According to the woman's statement, Afolabi fell asleep afterward and did not leave the apartment until early the following morning.

The woman was able to tell law enforcement the business where "Tommy " worked and provided his Instagram information.

Officer Smith was able to match an employee at the business to photos on his Instagram and was able to identify him as Afolabi by his driver's license.

According to the complaint, during a non-custodial conversation with Smith, Afolabi admitted to having sex with the woman on Dec. 4.

Afolabi pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault in the second degree at arraignment hearings. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a total bond of $60, 000-$20, 000 for each count. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19.