Morgantown man faces federal bank fraud, identity theft charges

Dec. 7—WHEELING — A federal grand jury has indicted a Morgantown man on charges he allegedly stole nearly a half a million dollars from one of his relatives.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted Wednesday on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.

The conduct occurred from June 2019 until October 2022 in Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia counties.

"Sadly, those who engage in white-collar crime are often related to their victims, and that is the case here," Ihlenfeld said. "We will continue to make sure offenders are held to account and do everything within our power to recover the amount lost."

Patel faces up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the three counts of bank fraud and faces up to two years of incarceration for each of the two counts of aggravated identity theft. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI investigated the case.