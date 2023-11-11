Morgantown man facing federal child pornography charges

Nov. 10—A Morgantown man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week following an FBI investigation into his possession and receipt of child pornography.

According to United States District Court records, Christopher Harp, 38, of Morgantown, was charged on Tuesday with three counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Indictment documents allege Harp "unlawfully and knowingly " received child pornography on April 4, 2019, Sept. 18, 2020, and Sept. 21, 2020.

The indictment also alleges on Sept. 25, 2020, Harp "did knowingly possess, or access with intent to view, matter that contained an image of child pornography."

Some of the material allegedly possessed by Harp "involved a pre-pubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age."

At this time Harp has not been convicted, only formally accused. An indictment is only an allegation and Harp is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted, Harp could face up to 20 years behind bars for one count of possession and at least five to 20 years for each of the receiving charges. A federal district court judge will consider U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and determine Harp's sentence.

The government is also seeking the forfeiture of any property with visual depictions that were used or intended to be used to commit the offense. According to the indictment, this could include any book, magazine, periodical, film, videotape, or specifically, Harp's HP Pavilion laptop, which was seized by investigators on Sept. 25, 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the case.