Morgantown man facing nine misdemeanor counts after domestic dispute

Jan. 23—An alleged domestic dispute at a residence in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown ended with three total victims and one man taken into custody on multiple charges, with a hefty bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper F.E Little III was called to the domestic dispute at a residence on Loch Haven Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

On scene, Little was met by an alleged female victim who stated William Marshall Biddington, 42, of Morgantown, was upset when he "pushed her out of a chair, slapped her in the face, and ripped off her bra."

The victim told Little that Biddington then retrieved a firearm from the bedroom before walking outside the residence and firing shots.

The complaint says a witness on scene told the trooper he saw Biddington push the female, as well as a second female victim who told Little she fell to the ground after being pushed. The witness also said Biddington "discharged a firearm several times."

In addition to the witness and two female victims, the officer spoke with a male victim who stated Biddington also pushed him and grabbed him by his jacket.

The third victim said he also witnessed Biddington with the gun that he fired several times and at one point Biddington "inadvertently pointed the firearm at him."

According to the criminal complaint, all three victims told Little that Biddington's actions caused them to be "afraid and in fear." It is unclear if anyone was seriously injured during the encounter.

Little determined through investigation that Biddington was firing the gun within 500 feet of other residences in the area.

Biddington is now facing multiple misdemeanor charges including domestic battery, two counts domestic assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts battery, and two counts assault.

Court records show Biddington pleaded not guilty to the charges at his initial arraignment hearing on Jan. 22, where bond was set at $100, 000.

Biddington is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

TWEET @DominionPostWV