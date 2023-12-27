Morgantown man sentenced in kidnapping of Oakland man

Dec. 27—OAKLAND — A West Virginia man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for his role in the kidnapping of a Garrett County man who was found dead days later.

Andrew William Wassick, of Morgantown, was one of three people who kidnapped Jimmy Lee Barkley from his Oakland home in October 2021. Barkley was found dead Oct. 16 in Preston County, West Virginia, the victim of a revenge killing, authorities said at the time.

Wassick was sentenced by Judge Justin Gregory in Garrett County Circuit Court to the maximum sentenced allowed by Maryland law, county State's Attorney Christian Mash said.

"These heinous acts will not be tolerated in our community," Mash said, citing the work of law enforcement in Garrett and Preston counties. "Their strong work led to the successful prosecution of Mr. Wassick and ultimately to the imposition of the maximum sentence in this matter."

Mash said Wassick and two co-conspirators — Oakland residents Roy Tyson Cheshire and Dashawn Nichelle Scott — stripped Barkley of his clothing and tied him up before he was forced in a vehicle and taken to a remote cabin in Preston County.

Damon Lamont Hudgens of Detroit, who is jailed in Preston County, is accused of killing Barkley. Cheshire and Scott were sentenced last year.