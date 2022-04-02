Morgantown police arrest Maryland, Pennsylvania men on drug charges

Apr. 2—Two men were arrested on felony drug charges Friday morning after officers from the Morgantown Police Department responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of a hotel in the city.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday, law enforcement was notified of a male that had been wandering in the back parking lot of the EuroSuites hotel on Chestnut Ridge Road for about 10 minutes, a criminal complaint said. The man was also seen speaking to another man who had left the lot.

MPD officer Breakiron arrived and noticed a white Volkswagen Jetta parked in the hotel's rear lot that was not in a parking space, the officer stated in the complaint.

As Breakiron drove by, he said he saw two males occupying the front seats of the vehicle, he wrote in the complaint.

According to the complaint, Breakiron approached the vehicle and began a conversation with the men. While speaking to the driver, later identified as Jeremy Allen Stickley, 39, of Hagerstown, Md., the officer asked if he would step out of the vehicle.

"As Stickley exited the vehicle, a clear baggie of white powdery substance fell from his person onto the ground, " the complaint stated. "The substance was later determined to be crack cocaine."

Stickley was found to have multiple baggies of crack cocaine during the investigation as well as 6 Xanax bars, 4 strips of suboxone, approximately 15.3 grams of marijuana and a scale containing white residue, the complaint said.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Adbulazim Hasan Bin-Ali of Philadelphia, Pa., was also found to have multiple individually wrapped baggies of crack cocaine, along with a ledger and money.

Both Stickley and Bin-Ali were charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

