Morgantown Police Department makes arrest after fatal stabbing

Jan. 17—On Tuesday, Jan. 16 at about 4:39 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded to 537 Milford Street off of Collins Ferry Road regarding a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers entered a home and found the body of a man who had received multiple stab wounds.

According to a MPD press release, the victim, identified as Jacob Patrick Lough, 26, of Morgantown, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives identified the suspect as Jonathan Ramirez, 23, of Watauga, Texas. Ramirez was located at around 10 a.m. the following day and taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree murder and transported to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department for transport to the North Central Regional Jail.

The Morgantown Police Department is still investigating this case and wishes to thank the West Virginia University Police Department for its assistance in this investigation.

If you have information about this incident, or to report other suspicious activity, call 304-284-7522. If you need immediate police attention or a crime is in progress call 911.

