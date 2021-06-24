Morgantown police investigate downtown shooting

Jun. 24—MORGANTOWN — One woman was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in downtown Morgantown.

About 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were on patrol in the downtown area when they heard gunshots from the 200 block of Walnut Street, according to a press release.

The 200 block of Walnut Street has three bars or clubs, some retail shops, including Christian Help and the Friendship Room, and several restaurants. There were no apparent signs of a shooting at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived "within seconds " and were told by witnesses that those involved in the shooting left the area, the release said. One group was in a vehicle, and a man left on foot.

The vehicle involved was "immediately " located and stopped, the release said. Inside was a woman with a minor gunshot wound on her side, the release stated. Police officers gave her first aid and called Mon EMS, which took her to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting more evidence, the department said. Anyone with information is asked to call 304-284-7454 or the anonymous TIPS line at 304-284-7520.

TWEET @DominionPostWV