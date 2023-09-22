Morgantown Police investigate shooting on Water Street

Sep. 21—MORGANTOWN — Morgantown Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 1993 Water Street, to find a man with gunshot wounds to his hand and back.

According to a release sent out by the department, officers also contacted witnesses who provided a description of the suspect: A black male with dreadlock-style hair wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was initially seen running on foot toward the downtown area.

Additional witnesses stated that the suspect was later seen leaving in a black sedan resembling a Volkswagen Jetta. An additional person of interest was also observed by witnesses fleeing the area. That individual was described by witnesses as a light-skinned black male wearing an orange T-shirt.

The victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital by Emergency Medical personnel.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

