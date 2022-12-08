Morgantown Police respond to false active shooter report

Dec. 7—MORGANTOWN — Reports of an active shooter at Morgantown High School that alarmed local law enforcement turned out to be a hoax.

At 9 a.m. Dec. 7, law enforcement officers responded to a report of an active shooter at the school.

An unidentified male called MECCA 911 and stated that he was a teacher at the school and that seven students had been shot in his classroom. Officers from Morgantown Police Department and Monongalia County Sheriff's Department responded and arrived on scene in under two minutes.

Officers were able to quickly coordinate with the school resource officer and other staff at Morgantown High School to determine that the call was a hoax, that there had been no shooting, and that no threat was present at the school.

Other 911 centers across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have reported receiving similar swatting calls today. The Morgantown Police Department will work with our other local, state and federal law enforcement partners to determine the origin of these calls and to identify the individual (s) responsible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further details become available.

TWEET @DominionPostWV