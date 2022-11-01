Morgantown police searching for suspect in weekend shooting

Nov. 1—Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are asking anyone with information about an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Morgantown to contact law enforcement.

A press release from MPD officials Monday said a fight was reported to have started shortly before 4 a.m. near the entrance to The Bank, a bar located at 344 High Street.

During the altercation, several shots were fired from a handgun that police say left one man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The suspect — and others thought to have been involved in the fight — fled the area before police arrived on scene.

According to the release, the wounded man was able to get out of the bar and approached a Mon EMS ambulance crew that was in the High Street area. He was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim's name and condition are unknown at this time.

Officers and detectives searched the area for witnesses and video footage that might assist in their investigation, the release said, but have yet to make an arrest.

As of Monday, police had not provided a name or description of a possible suspect, but noted that future updates may be provided as more information becomes available.

MPD said the investigation is still ongoing and is asking anyone with additional information about the shooting contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7454.