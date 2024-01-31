Morgantown residents to see higher trash bills

Jan. 31—MORGANTOWN — Morgantown residents and businesses are about to see their trash and recycling rates increase—twice.

On February 28, monthly rates will jump per the terms of the new five-year contract negotiated early last year between the city and trash and recycling hauler Republic Services.

Residential rates will climb from $21.35 to $22.84. Commercial rates vary based on the amount of service needed.

On Tuesday, representatives of Republic came before Morgantown City Council to explain an additional $2.43 monthly is coming to residential bills (4 % for commercial customers) by way of a rate increase approved for the Republic-owned Mountaineer Transfer Station by the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

The news didn't go over well for much of council. Members asked if Republic was requesting the increase or simply making council aware.

It's the latter.

The contract between the city and the hauler basically explains that any PSC-approved increases to fuel surcharges or disposal fees paid by the hauler will be passed on to the customer.

Interestingly enough, the same company that owns the transfer station picks up the city's trash.

And there's the rub.

Representatives of Republic repeatedly stated the increase tied to the transfer station has nothing to do with nagging customer service issues raised by members of council.

"We've been operating at a loss of over $1 million dollars per year for several years, " Republic's Renee Shipley said of the transfer station.

Councilor Brian Butcher was unmoved, explaining he deals with complaints about Republic's service nearly every day.

"We've made requests, made complaints, beat our heads against the wall. It's the same thing ... That's why there's some heartburn on this council, " he said. "I think it would be a much easier pill for us to swallow had the service and the promises been delivered on since the time when we gave a rate increase."

The transfer station increases have been in the works for nearly a year.

Last June, the Monongalia County Commission voted to file a written protest with the WVPSC over the proposed changes.

The new rates when into effect in November for individuals and contractors hauling directly to the transfer station.