Morgantown woman arrested for assault with a baseball bat

Mar. 24—Officers from the Morgantown Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly hit another woman with a baseball bat.

Officer Bernosky with MPD wrote in a criminal complaint that he spoke with a female victim on Monday who said a Black woman named Savannah had struck her with a baseball bat at a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Morgantown.

According to Morgantown Communications Manager Andrew Stacy, police were called immediately after the assault by someone nearby who heard the victim screaming for help.

Officers went to the Pennsylvania Avenue residence, where the suspect was said to be. The complaint states a Black woman answered the door at the residence and responded to the name Savannah.

"A baseball bat and blood on the floor could be seen, " Bernosky wrote in the complaint.

Officers identified the woman as Savannah Renee Twyman, 31, of Morgantown. She was arrested and charged with malicious assault.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and arms and was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The severity of her injuries or current condition were unavailable in time for this report.

Twyman is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $10, 000 bond. A preliminary has been scheduled in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on April 1.

