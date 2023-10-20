Morgue worker ‘altered’ sex doll as he returned to dead person’s home, Nebraska cops say

A man who transports bodies to morgues is accused of returning to a dead person’s home and tampering with a sex doll, Nebraska cops say.

The “very real life-size” sex doll was discovered next to a person’s body as Sarpy County authorities investigated an Oct. 6 death, sheriff’s officials said in an affidavit. The body was collected by two Mid America First Call workers, and authorities left the apartment.

But one of those workers, a 41-year-old man, is accused of going back to the apartment. He told a manager at the apartment he was returning “to collect the sex toy in the bedroom .... to collect swabs for biopsy,” according to the affidavit.

His request was denied, but he was already inside the apartment with the door deadbolted, court records show.

“I spoke with the apartment manager and she stated that (the worker’s) shirt was untucked and his pants were in disarray,” a sheriff’s official said. “He became upset when she told him that she was not going to allow him to take the doll as evidence. (He) then told her that he would return with a search warrant to collect the doll.”

The morgue worker left, and investigators later returned to examine the scene. The investigators discovered the sex doll had been “altered,” according to the affidavit.

The doll was collected to be processed for DNA, court records show.

“It appears that something had rubbed her inner thighs,” the investigator said of the sex doll. “She was also sticky to the touch with gloves on.”

Sheriff’s officials charged the morgue worker with burglary, impersonating a peace officer, criminal trespassing and tampering. It’s unclear if he could face additional charges pending the processing of the sex doll.

Justin Dalton, the owner of Mid America First Call, told the Omaha World-Herald the worker was “immediately terminated following his arrest.”

Sarpy County is about 25 miles southwest of Omaha.

