Moriah assessor pleads to voter fraud

Feb. 24—MORIAH — The challenger who won the town assessor race in the Town of Moriah has pleaded guilty to voter fraud and resigned his elected position.

Eugene F. "Tinker" Williams Jr., 61, of Port Henry entered a guilty plea in Essex County Court recently to felony 3rd-degree forgery.

RESIGNED POSITION

Williams also resigned his position as tax assessor, Acting Franklin County District Attorney Jon Miller said.

The Franklin County DA's Office had been assigned the case when the Essex County DA's Office was recused due to a conflict of interest.

Williams is a former town councilman in Moriah.

Williams was originally arrested on Nov. 18, 2021 by State Police for two counts of 2nd-degree forgery, 1st-degree illegal voting and offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies. The forgery charge was reduced to 3rd-degree and illegal voting and false instrument filing charges will be dismissed under his plea agreement.

An investigation found that Williams allegedly forged signatures on two applications for absentee ballots that he then filed with the Essex County Board of Elections, State Police said.

Williams, who ran on the Republican and Honesty party lines, won the assessor race against longtime incumbent assessor Paul Mazzotte, who was on the Citizens Party.

Williams received 26 absentee votes, and Mazzotte, 24, to make the official totals 308 for Williams and 302 for Mazzotte.

BALLOTS NEVER ISSUED

The absentee ballots Williams allegedly applied for were never issued, but state law specifies that illegal voting is also attempting to cast a vote without being the voter the ballot was intended for.

The New York State Board of Elections said the question on whether Williams could still hold the assessor office if convicted had not been adjudicated before and would probably have to be determined in the courts.

Williams will be sentenced in April, with a fine to be set by the court. He will also have to submit a DNA sample for inclusion in the state database.

"At sentencing, the People will follow the recommendation of the Essex County Probation Department, but commit to recommend no harsher than three years probation, without a term of incarceration, with a term and condition that he refrain from running for elected office during the term of his sentence," Miller said by email.

An order of protection will also be issued for the victims whose names Williams used for the ballot applications, the DA said.

OPEN POSITION

The Town of Moriah is advertising the open assessor post and asking anyone interested to contact the Essex County Board of Elections. The seat is a four year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said he and the Town Council decided to leave the third assessor office vacant until a special election in November.

"We didn't appoint anyone," he said Wednesday. "We talked to the other two assessors. They said they could handle it, so the town board decided not to appoint anyone. You have to be trained and certified and there wouldn't be enough time before the election."

He said the board will appoint whoever wins the election, so the new assessor can get started right away.