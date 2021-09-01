Moriah drug sweep nets 12 suspected dealers

Sep. 1—MORIAH — State Police and other law enforcement agencies say they rounded up a dozen drug dealers in a multi-day raid here.

The drug sweep began Aug. 25 and ended Aug. 30 with the last suspect apprehended, State Police said.

Officers fanned out around dawn the first day and got most of the individuals, who'd been indicted by an Essex County Grand Jury after a confidential informant allegedly made drug buys throughout the town of Moriah.

MONTHS OF INVESTIGATIONS

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said months of investigation were involved, and all indictments were sealed until the arrests had been made.

The drugs involved were variations or mixtures of illegal substances that include both powder and crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and buprenorphine, she said.

Sprague said she received many calls from the public about the drug bust, but couldn't release information until Tuesday, after all defendants had been picked up.

"For years, we were able to make arguments for bail to detain defendants charged with serious drug felonies based upon certain criterion and for good cause, such as flight risk and prior felony convictions, to name just a couple," the DA said in a release.

"Due to the recent bail reform legislation, none of these drug felonies are included in the list of designated offenses to even allow for the judges to consider setting bail.

"While some feel that bail is punitive in nature, bail can often times help offenders who are drug addicted to get services and treatment that they would otherwise never have had access to or seek out," she continued.

"It is unfortunate on so many. I am hoping with this clarification, that people truly realize much has been being done in the realm of drug enforcement in our local communities, it just takes some time."

BAIL REFORM

The state's bail reform law eliminated cash bail for some offenses that previously required that money be paid to avoid incarceration until trial.

Sprague said the public needs to know that law enforcement hears them and this drug sweep should validate their concerns.

"I get voicemail messages and various correspondence from many in our communities who are scared and concerned and I appreciate your information and insight," she said.

"As a member of this community, I am well aware of what is happening and I am being proactive in helping law enforcement with training, resources and support. Please be patient as we do our jobs and hold these individuals accountable for their crimes."

She said those arrested are innocent until proven guilty under the law. All defendants have been arraigned in court and cases adjourned for the statutory discovery process and motions, with future court hearings to be scheduled.

Those indicted for drug sales are: — Kevin D. Scott, 42, Port Henry, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree. — Randy C. Beeman, 58, Moriah and Port Henry, criminal sale of a controlled substance 4th degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree (2 counts). — Damian H. Sprague, 27, Moriah, criminal sale of a controlled substance 4th degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree. — Melanie L. Burke, 48, Mineville, criminal sale of a controlled substance 4th degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree (2 counts). — Heather M. Robbins, 46, Mineville and Port Henry, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts). — Tammy L. Stevenson, 61, Mineville, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts). — Cody W. Teriele, 33, Witherbee, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts). — Darcy L. Canabush, 32, Port Henry, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts). — Russell G. Scott, 43, Moriah, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (2 counts). — Amanda M. Taylor, 39, Moriah, criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd degree (3 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (3 counts). — Chyan P. Gould, 41, Ticonderoga, criminal sale of a controlled substance 4th degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree. — Bobbie Jo Lamotte, 54, Westport, criminal sale of a controlled substance 4th degree (2 counts) and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th degree (2 counts).

All but two of the defendants are residents of the town of Moriah and its hamlets. Teriele and Canabush were ordered held at the Essex County Jail on to parole violation warrants. The rest of the 10 defendants were arraigned in Essex County Court and released pending future court appearances.

SHERIFF CONCERNS

Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds also criticized the bail reform law.

"Unfortunately we are missing an opportunity to get these individuals the help they need," he said in the release.

"The Essex County Correctional Facility (Jail) has the resources and staff to address their substance abuse issues and also their mental health needs. Instead, bail reform has made it so they will remain in our communities with the same issues that lead to their being arrested."

Law enforcement across the United States has witnessed firsthand the devastating effects drugs have on communities, said Troop B Commander Major R. Anthony Oliver in a release.

"As a result of these arrests, the State Police, along with our law enforcement partners have demonstrated commitment to working collaboratively in an effort to remove these dangerous drugs from our communities, while also ensuring that those who are responsible for supplying and dealing it are held accountable."

He praised Sprague for working with police on the cases.