Moriarty man dies in standoff with Albuquerque police

Sep. 8—A Moriarty man was shot and killed by an Albuquerque police officer Monday night after a domestic violence incident escalated, New Mexico State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

State police agents and Torrance County sheriff's deputies had responded to a report of domestic violence off Short Street in Moriarty around 10 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, 46-year-old Cimmeron Christy fired multiple shots at them, the news release said.

A state police tactical team and an Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team were called in to assist and attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, but Christy continued to fire, the news release said, adding an Albuquerque officer returned fire and fatally shot Christy.

State police are investigating the shooting. They have not yet named the officers involved.

Court records show Christy was suspected of domestic violence in 2019, when he was accused of threatening a woman and firing a gun multiple times. But the charges were dropped after the woman filed an affidavit of non-prosecution.