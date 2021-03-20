Moriarty woman bound, robbed in home invasion
Mar. 20—A Moriarty woman was attempting to help stranded motorists last month when they allegedly pulled a gun on the 61-year-old, bound her with duct tape, and stole her belongings and vehicle.
One of the suspects, Dominic Sepulveda, has since been accused in a double shooting that left Aaron Johnson, 33, dead a week later in Albuquerque, while the other two also have ties to the homicide case.
Sepulveda, 29, Jessica Rios, 22, and Brandon Smith, 35, are each charged with armed robbery, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, credit card theft, unlawful taking of a vehicle and conspiracy in connection with the Feb. 4 home invasion.
Sepulveda is jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center on charges related to the Feb. 10 killing of Johnson. Smith was arrested earlier this month and Rios was arrested, but has since been released to pretrial services.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court:
Torrance County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home invasion in the 150 block of Cedar Lane in Moriarty around 12:30 p.m. The woman, who lived alone, told deputies she had freed herself from duct tape and ran to a neighbor's home to call 911.
She said a man and a woman showed up at her door earlier that morning saying their car had overheated. The woman told deputies she brought the pair water for their radiator and saw another man stealing her TV when she went back inside.
She said the man pulled a gun on her, and the other two came up behind her and told her to go into the house. The woman told deputies the trio bound her with duct tape and stole multiple belongings, including her phone, credit cards, house keys and SUV.
Later that day, the woman's credit cards were used at Walmart, Best Buy and other businesses around Albuquerque. Security camera video showed two men and a woman using the cards, and driving a vehicle registered to Rios.
Rios was arrested Feb. 24. She told deputies that Smith told her and her cousin, Sepulveda, that the woman at the home "owed him money."
She said the three devised a ruse to pretend they were having car trouble to rob the woman.
Days later, she said, Sepulveda told her to meet them near To'hajilee and, when she got there, the woman's SUV was on fire. Rios told deputies she gave the two men a ride back to Albuquerque.
Deputies searched Rios' home and found receipts from the credit card purchases, the woman's house keys and a vacuum cleaner stolen from the home.