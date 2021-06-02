Morin will not face charges after 2-year investigation

Jun. 2—SALEM, N.H. — Retired Deputy Police Chief Rob Morin has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing following a two-year investigation by state officials, who had until Tuesday to file charges against him.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward wrote to Salem officials Tuesday to say the state could not sustain its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Morin committed any crime.

The letter said Morin was being considered for charges related to: interference with freedom, theft, fraud, abuse of office and falsification in official matters. No context was provided.

Ward's office first announced a general investigation into Salem police practices following a debated audit of the department in November 2018. The probe eventually focused on four current and former top-ranking officers.

Under New Hampshire law, public officials can be charged at any time while in office or within two years thereafter. In Morin's case, the clock started when he retired June 1, 2019.

Morin and the public have been unclear about specifics of the case, which was announced Jan. 17, 2019. Morin said no one from the Attorney General's office ever contacted him or accepted his invitation to meet in Concord.

Morin's attorney, Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, said in a statement this week, "this audit was supposed to be a way to help both the town and the SPD forge a better working relationship and resolve some ongoing disagreements."

Instead, she describes it as, "a vitriolic collection of uncorroborated lies, gossip and innuendo collected from many of those in positions within the SPD who sought promotions but Morin somehow stood in their way."

According to Amodeo-Vickery, the destruction of the audit was not distributed fairly.

"Even the current Chief of SPD was found to have violated both the time and attendance policy as well as failing to follow SPD (internal affairs) protocol," she said. "And yet he was rewarded with two promotions."

Story continues

She says others who "provided dirt" to Town Manager Chris Dillon have all received promotions.

Chief Paul Donovan, who retired shortly after the audit became public, was similarly never charged with a crime following a lengthy investigation.

Ward wrote to Dillon in December informing him that Donovan was investigated for "official oppression and/or sworn falsification," but the state could not meet its burden of proof.

Sgt. Michael Verrocchi remains on leave from work pending the outcome of an ongoing case in which he is charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor disobeying an officer concerning an incident on Nov. 10, 2012.

Now-retired Capt. Michael Wagner faces allegations of tax fraud derived from profits earned from selling firearms in December 2012 and January 2013.

Ward said, "while the investigation into Morin is complete, the conduct at issue in this office's investigation of Mr. Morin is connected in part to that of Mr. Wagner."

He expects to release a full report on the investigation into the Salem Police Department and the four individuals the state honed in on when related legal proceedings are over.

The most recent federal court filings in Wagner's case include an October trial date.

In recent weeks, a state judge set Verrocchi's trial for September. However, attorneys on both sides indicated that a settlement may be reached earlier.