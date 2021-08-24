Mormon Apostle: Take Up 'Muskets' Against LGBTQ+ Equality

Alex Cooper
·3 min read
Brigham
Brigham

On Monday, Brigham Young University president Kevin Worthen announced the creation of a new “Office of Belonging,” which will ostensibly support marginalized groups on the Provo, Utah campus.

The new office will provide services and programs focused on making the school inclusive, according to a university press release. The office's creation follows a report from BYU’s Committee on Race, Equity and Belonging that was finished in February.

Worthen said the Office of Belonging will not only seek to root out racism but also to work against “prejudice of any kind, including that based on race, ethnicity, nationality, tribe, gender, age, disability, socioeconomic status, religious belief and sexual orientation.” Gender identity was not specifically mentioned by Worthen.

At the same ceremony for faculty and staff that Worthen spoke at, a Church of Latter Day Saints leader, Jeff Roy Holland, discussed what he said was “friendly fire” from BYU faculty and staff over the church’s position on topics including same-sex marriage, reported TV station KSTU.

Holland added that educators had come out against church doctrines when they should have supported them. He also brought up why a student would use a valedictorian speech to come out, saying the student “commandeer[ed] a graduation podium intended to represent everyone getting diplomas” to do so, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

“We must have the will to stand alone, to be different, if necessary. Being a university second to none in its role primarily as an undergraduate teaching institution that is unequivocally true to the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. If at a future time, that mission means forgoing some professional affiliations and certifications, then so be it,” Holland said. University faculty and staff should take up their intellectual “muskets” to defend the Mormon Church, especially “the doctrine of the family and...marriage as the union of a man and a woman.”

The gay valedictorian that came out two years ago, Matt Easton, told The Salt Lake Tribune that he was proud of what he did.

“I wasn’t trying to grandstand or ‘commandeer’ the event. I drew on my personal experiences because they shaped my time at BYU — authenticity is not the same as ‘agenda-pushing,’” Easton said.

Holland’s comments led to condemnation and complaints online.

In a statement, the Religious Exemption Accountability Project’s director Paul Southwick called the remarks by Holland “antagonistic” and “warlike.”

“Every student should have the freedom to be honest and open about who they are, without being subjected to dangerous rhetoric that puts them in harm’s way. All students should feel safe in their campus environments,” Southwick said.

“We stand united against this speech and the message of exclusion that it sends to our LGBTQ+ youth at an extremely vulnerable time in their lives,” Southwick added. “We invite Mr. Holland, BYU, the LDS church, and all other religiously affiliated universities to join us in embracing these young people. These are your children and they deserve our unconditional love and acceptance.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘What in the white nonsense in this?’ Washington Post columnist faces criticism over his assessment of Indian food

    Washington Post writer Gene Weingarten, a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, is under fire for a column in which he decried Indian food — specifically, Indian curries — as being foul-tasting. “It is as though the French passed a law requiring a wide swath of their dishes to be slathered in smashed, pureed snails,” Weingarten wrote. Weingarten is not a food writer, but the world of food journalism has also come under fire in recent years for similar charges of cultural insensitivity.

  • 'Buffy' actor Nicholas Brendon arrested in Indiana on drug-related charges

    'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor Nicholas Brendon has been charged in Indiana with obtaining drugs using a false name or address and false informing.

  • Racist 'Shaniqua' postings show Salinas students stomping on Black doll

    An Instagram account that has since been deactivated showcased pictures and videos of a Black baby doll, with some students stomping on it.

  • Pro-lifers set up a tip line for Texans to report abortions that violate the impending 'heartbeat' ban, and people are spamming it with fake claims

    Texas's "heartbeat ban" goes into effect September 1. A new tip line encourages citizens to report anyone "aiding" abortion, from doctors to parents.

  • Arizona Supreme Court delays release of election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday that contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to conduct the Maricopa County 2020 election audit would not need to release records from their review by next week.

  • Kentucky lawmaker charged in domestic dispute case resigns

    A Kentucky lawmaker who won reelection despite facing criminal charges for allegedly choking a woman and trying to “hog tie" her during a domestic dispute resigned on Tuesday. State Republican Rep. Robert Goforth, a former gubernatorial candidate, submitted a letter to the governor's office and the House speaker's office announcing his immediate departure. “At this time, family and personal circumstances demand my full attention and focus,” Goforth wrote in the brief message.

  • Money Man Twists the Knife in Land Fight With Idaho Neighbors

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty/Michael BorenFor months, residents of a tiny community in Central Idaho were at war with a rich neighbor, who was landing private planes and a chopper on his property inside federally regulated land. They organized, they wrote angry letters, and they gave themselves a name, Friends of the SNRA, or Sawtooth National Recreation Area.Then: an underhanded twist.Michael Boren, the wealthy adversary, co-opted the name for himself, the group alleges. H

  • USC released its first COVID case count since students arrived. Here’s what to know

    The data also show the percentage of students, faculty and staff who have been vaccinated.

  • ESPN’s Max Kellerman Exits ‘First Take,’ Will Host New Show

    ESPN’s Max Kellerman is exiting “First Take,” the morning show he has co-hosted since 2016. The announcement of Kellerman’s exit from the show came Tuesday, when ESPN unveiled its revamped radio lineup, with Kellerman set to join the morning talk show “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” — previously known as “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” until co-host Zubin Mehenti departed due to health issues. Kellerman has appeared on ESPN’s popular “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose since July 2016

  • Oregon governor reinstates outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that masks will be required in public outdoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, starting Friday.

  • Nebraska’s one-person town got a new resident, on paper

    The only resident of Nebraska's one-person town was surprised when 2020 census data showed that her town's population had grown.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Taliban seat on UN Commission on the Status of Women is 'likely,' John Bolton says

    The Taliban, who have a notorious history of oppression and violence toward women, are poised to seat a representative on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women should they form a recognized Afghan government, a former U.N. ambassador says.

  • The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have formed an alliance. What does that mean?

    Three major college sports conferences are banding together. Here’s why, and what that means for the college sports landscape.

  • Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

    The Caldor Fire, growing explosively at times, has scorched about 184 square miles (476 square kilometers) and destroyed at least 455 homes since breaking out Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada southwest of Lake Tahoe. Just 9% contained and a threat to more than 17,000 structures, the Caldor Fire has become the nation’s No. 1 priority for firefighting resources, Chief Thom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said during a briefing Monday.

  • Tokyo Paralympics welcome record number of LGBTQ athletes

    A record number of LGBTQ athletes will compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo, which are set to kick off on Tuesday. “LGBTQ people are more likely to live with disabilities and to face systemic discrimination on both fronts; the visibility brought by the Paralympics and its talented athletes helps fight that stigma,” Rich Ferraro, communications officer at GLAAD, said in a press release. “Every athlete, regardless of ability, gender, race, or sexual orientation, deserves a chance to participate in sports and to represent their communities with pride.”

  • Close Out the Summer of Country Club Fashion With a New Polo Shirt

    Preppy dressing is here to stay.

  • Pandemic threatens Asia-Pacific's progress on global development goals, says ADB

    The coronavirus pandemic may have pushed as many as 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty last year, threatening to derail progress on global goals to tackle poverty and hunger by 2030, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Tuesday. Developing Asia's extreme poverty rate - or the proportion of its people living on less than $1.90 a day - would have fallen to 2.6% in 2020 from 5.2% in 2017 without COVID-19, but the crisis likely pushed last year's projected rate higher by about 2 percentage points, ADB simulations showed. The figure could even be higher considering the inequalities in areas like health, education and work disruptions that have deepened as the COVID-19 crisis disrupted mobility and stalled economic activity, the ADB said in a flagship report on the region.

  • Texas Teen Accused in Disabled Woman’s Murder Has Now Set a Couple on Fire, Police Say

    Houston Police DepartmentA young woman in Texas who beat murder charges last year in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with disabilities is now wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a couple’s suburban Houston home, dousing them with a liquid, and setting them ablaze.Authorities on Monday named Emma Presler, 19, as the prime suspect in the horrific Aug. 6 incident, which left 33-year-old Devin Graham dead and his wife, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, hospitalized with burns across

  • TikTok baffled at Michigan man’s unintentional ‘racist’ comment while defending Asian man from verbal harasser

    A viral TikTok video shows an unidentified man defending an Asian man from a racist in Michigan, but social media users pointed out the former became unintentionally racist as well. What happened: TikTok user @anasiniesta_08 shared a video of a man wearing a dark navy "#FightLikeAFlynn" shirt and an Asian man in a verbal altercation at a Burlington Coat Factory in Michigan over the weekend, Daily Dot reported. In the video, the man in dark navy can be heard telling the Asian man, “Go back where you came from.”

  • Antigay Catholic Newsletter Threatens to Out More Priests via Grindr

    The Pillar has suggested in reports it could out several people using the hookup app, including some within the Vatican.