Mormon church clarifies gun policy: No lethal weapons on church property

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints should leave firearms and other lethal weapons at home when they're on church property, religious leaders said in a recent rule tweak.

A previous policy had called it inappropriate for members to bring weapons onto church property, and the change comes amid calls for stricter gun laws around the country after several mass shootings in recent weeks.

Law enforcement officers are excluded from the revised rule, which went into effect the first week of August, church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff said in a statement.

"Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world," the policy reads. "With the exception of current law enforcement officers, the carrying of lethal weapons on Church property, concealed or otherwise, is prohibited."

No vaping or things 'ending in -ccino': Members shouldn't vape or order coffee drinks, Mormon church says

Church changes LGBTQ teachings: Mormons to allow baptisms for children of LGBTQ parents, won't expel those in same-sex marriages

Woodruff said church leaders in Texas were recently sent a letter about the change as a state law is to take effect soon that will loosen restrictions on licensed handgun holders carrying firearms in houses of worship.

In July 2018, a gunman in Nevada killed one person and injured another when he opened fire in the Fallon LDS church. Houses of worship have been targeted in recent years in mass shootings in Pittsburgh; Sutherland Springs, Texas; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow USA TODAY's Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mormon church tweaks gun rules: No lethal weapons on church property