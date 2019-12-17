Mormon-church-linked investment fund amassed $100 billion in tax-free money and claimed it was being stored in preparation for 'the second coming of Christ,' according to a whistleblower complaint

George Frey/Getty

A Mormon who used to work at the investment division of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints alleged in a whistleblower complaint that the religious organization amassed billions of dollars intended for charitable purposes and dodged paying taxes on them.

According to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the complaint lodged with the IRS, the funds were held in accounts dedicated to charitable causes, and the church's investment division, Ensign Peak Advisors, was listed as a nonprofit organization. This allowed the investment branch to be largely exempt from paying taxes on its income.

According to the complaint, the church collects about $7 billion a year on average in contributions from its members through tithing, in which members of the church contribute 10% of their income to be used to support the establishment and its missions.

David Nielsen, who filed the complaint at the end of November to the IRS, claimed that Ensign did not operate exclusively for religious and charitable purposes, which would violate its designation as a nonprofit.

The complaint added that Roger Clarke, the president of Ensign, claimed that the investment branch collected the funds in preparation for "the second coming of Christ."

But the complaint alleges that Roger Clarke, the president of the church's investment division, Ensign Peak Advisors, said the funds would be used in the event of the second coming.

"Would you pay tithing instead of water, electricity, or feeding your family if you knew that it would sit around by the billions until the second coming of Christ?" David Nielsen, a Mormon former senior portfolio manager at Ensign, said in the 74-page complaint filed at the end of November, according to The Post.

In the complaint, Nielsen claimed that Ensign did not operate exclusively for religious and charitable purposes, in violation of its designation as a "supporting organization and integrated auxiliary of the Mormon Church."

Since the funds were held for a charitable cause, Ensign was listed as a nonprofit, which exempts the church from paying taxes on its funds.

Church leaders may have used surplus funds to "prop up a pair of businesses," according to The Post.

"In a declaration signed under penalty of perjury, Nielsen urges the IRS to strip the nonprofit of its tax-exempt status and alleges that Ensign could owe billions in taxes," The Post reported. "He is seeking a reward from the IRS, which offers whistleblowers a cut of unpaid taxes that it recovers."

This newly emerged complaint contrasts remarks that Bishop Gérald Caussé, the presiding bishop at the church, gave last year regarding the way the church uses collected funds, which is largely shrouded in mystery.

According to The Post, last year he said the church "pays taxes on any income it derives from revenue-producing activities that are regularly carried on and are not substantially related to its tax-exempt purposes."

