The Mormon Mom TikToker Who Went Viral For “Soft Swinging” Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

The TikTok influencer who went viral last year after talking about “soft swinging” within her circle of Mormon mom friends was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of domestic violence.

Police in Herriman, Utah, responded around 11 p.m. on Feb. 17 to a report of domestic violence at a home. Officers said they found probable cause to arrest Taylor Frankie Paul, 28, on suspicion of misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, police announced Friday.

Paul was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and released the following day. After she was booked, police said they received “additional video evidence” and referred the case to the district attorney’s office for review of further charges, including felony assault.

“This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul,” police said.

Paul’s two children feature regularly on her TikTok, where she’s amassed more than 4 million followers. She went viral last year when she deviated from the Mormon mom influencer script and opened up about her “soft swinging” lifestyle with her then-husband, Tate Paul. She also revealed that she “stepped out of that agreement” she had with her husband, which resulted in her divorce and sparked speculation about whether any other TikTok-famous Utah influencers might have been involved.

Since then, Paul’s content has included her reflecting on the drama, opening up about co-parenting, and, more recently, documenting her relationship with Dakota Mortensen. In January, she described the depression and anxiety she’d been experiencing following an ectopic pregnancy and also thanked her followers for their support.

“Shared my life falling apart, now going to share me putting it back together,” she wrote in the caption.

Police declined to share any more details about the allegations or her child’s condition. The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the status of their review of the case. A representative for Paul also did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.

“Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case,” police said in the statement.