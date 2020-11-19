Morneau Shepell declares November 2020 cash dividend

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: MSI) Morneau Shepell Inc. (the "Company" or "Morneau Shepell") announced today a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of November 2020, to be paid on December 15, 2020 to holders of record of shares of MSI on November 30, 2020.

Morneau Shepell designates this dividend to be an "eligible dividend" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/19/c8957.html

