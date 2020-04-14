Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Morneau Shepell Inc.'s (TSX:MSI) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Morneau Shepell is currently performing.

Was MSI's recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

MSI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CA$19m has declined by -13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 0.3%, indicating the rate at which MSI is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and whether the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

TSX:MSI Income Statement April 14th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Morneau Shepell has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 3.1% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.2% is below the CA Professional Services industry of 5.8%, indicating Morneau Shepell's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Morneau Shepell’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 9.8% to 5.6%.

Though Morneau Shepell's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Generally companies that face a prolonged period of reduction in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase However, if the whole industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a signal of a structural shift, which makes Morneau Shepell and its peers a riskier investment. I suggest you continue to research Morneau Shepell to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

