Morning attack on Ukraine: at least 18 killed and 108 injured

A Russian attack on Ukraine on the morning of 29 December has killed at least 18 people and injured 108 others.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia OMA; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv OMA; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko; Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk OMA

Details: Klymenko said that two people had been killed and 18 injured in the morning attack in Kyiv. Civilian infrastructure, cars and warehouses have been damaged.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported that the number of victims in the city had increased to 28 people, of whom 25 had been hospitalised. One person died in the capital.

In Lviv Oblast, an explosion damaged an apartment building and infrastructure facilities, and one person was killed and nine more wounded there, with Mayor Sadovskyi later confirming that 15 people had been injured.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Russians hit a shopping centre, killing 5 people and injuring 15. A maternity hospital was also hit. The State Emergency Service rescued four patients. Later, Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk OMA, reported that the number of injured has risen to over 20.

In Odesa Oblast, a three-storey building was hit, with people possibly trapped under the rubble. At least two other buildings were also damaged in Odesa. The State Emergency Service rescued 23 people from a 17-storey residential building. In total, two people were killed and 15 injured in Odesa Oblast.

Later, Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa OMA, reported that the number of people killed in the strike on Odesa had increased to three. Twenty-two people have been injured, including two children (ages 6 and 8) and a pregnant woman.

Klymenko said that in Kharkiv Oblast, one person had been killed and nine injured. Medics are providing assistance at the scene. Later, the head of Kharkiv OMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that three men died as a result of the Russian attack. They were employees of one of the civilian businesses. Another 11 people were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russians launched missile attacks on infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, and one person was killed and 10 wounded. Later, Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia OMA, reported that the death toll in the oblast had risen to 4, and 12 people had been injured in the attack.

Background:

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones on the morning of 29 December. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and other oblasts.

During the massive attack on Ukraine, the Russians used 158 means of air attack — missiles of various types and attack UAVs; 27 Shaheds and 87 cruise missiles were destroyed.

