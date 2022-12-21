Morning Bid: A year in reverse

·3 min read

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

Amid all the macro policy excitement this month, the relentless slide of electric auto giant Tesla's stock has been withering - with its boss Elon Musk's controversial parallel stewardship of new toy Twitter the latest big concern.

Billionaire Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement - but will still run some key divisions of the social media platform.

That may offer some crumb of comfort for long-suffering Tesla investors. The EV firm's ailing stock popped up about 2% from two-year lows in pre-market trading on the news.

Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter in October has been marked by chaos and controversy, with many investors questioning whether he is too distracted to also properly run Tesla - in which he is personally involved in production and engineering.

But it may take more than love and attention from Musk to revive Tesla - with rivals' catchup, China production problems and looming recession more generally all big weights on what many assumed to be an overvalued pandemic boom.

Its 60% stock slide this year - almost twice the year's losses in the ailing Nasdaq tech index and three times that of the S&P500 - tells its own story.

Although it's still a whopping five times pre-pandemic levels, Tesla stock has reversed 40% over two years and hit its lowest levels since November 2020 on Tuesday after a swingeing 8% one-day drop and as at least three brokerages cut price targets.

Broader world markets headed into the holiday-strewn year-end in only a slightly less gloomy mood on Wednesday.

Asian stocks were in the red once again amid a mix of China's worrying new COVID surges and reverberations from the Bank of Japan's shock decision on Tuesday to raise its cap on government bond yields.

European bourses and U.S. stock futures were higher however.

FedEx shares rose 3.7% post-bell on Tuesday after Memphis-based global delivery company reported a bigger fiscal second-quarter profit than Wall Street expected - a rare positive pulse from a firm sometimes seen as a bellwether of world trade.

Those soundings partly offset what has been a relentless week of dour U.S. economic news. The latest was U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbling to a 2-1/2 year low in November and permits for future construction plunging as higher mortgage rates continued to depress the housing market.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped back from Japan-inspired three-week highs as a result, although recession warnings contained in the 2-to-10 year yield curve inversion did ease to their least negative in more than a month.

With one eye on weekend budget wrangling in Washington, December consumer sentiment readings will be in focus on Wednesday along with a 20-year bond auction.

The dollar was more mixed generally - higher against the European currencies but showing little sign of a bounce against the yen after the Japanese currency soared more than 4% on Tuesday's Bank of Japan surprise.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Wednesday:

* U.S. Dec consumer confidence, Nov existing home sales, Q3 current account

* Canada Nov consumer price inflation

* U.S. Treasury auctions 20-year bonds

* U.S. corporate earnings: Micron Technology, Carnival, Cintas

(By Mike Dolan, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.

    "I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • As Buying Picks Up, I'm Snapping Up These 5 Stocks

    A little bounce action arrived Tuesday morning, and here's how I'm handling the market move -- and what I'll do if it keeps up.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • Warren Buffett Bought 19 Stocks in 2022; These 3 Are the Best Bets for 2023

    You might want to take a look at some of the stocks Warren Buffett has bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has bought 19 stocks in 2022, including buying back shares of Berkshire Hathaway. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stands out as one that Buffett seems to think will keep up its winning ways.

  • Palantir Could Be Worth $120 Billion by 2030

    Why Palantir is my favorite stock in the technology industry

  • An FTX exec bought $6 million of real estate and restaurants in a small Massachusetts town. The crypto giant's collapse has a local official worried about the town's future.

    Local newspaper The Berkshire Eagle reported last year that Ryan Salame owns almost half the restaurants in Lenox, MA.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $500,000 Into $1 Million by 2025

    Seeing a 100% gain in your stock portfolio is more than thrilling; it's a motivator that keeps you investing. Here are two that can turn $500,000 into $1 million by 2025. This software company sits at the intersection of creativity and productivity, which is essential in today's digital economy.

  • 3 Highly-Ranked Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%

    In a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have been a precious item, helping limit the impact of drawdowns in other positions.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Tech Stock Down 70% to Buy in 2023

    Bear markets don't last forever. Now is an ideal time to buy shares of that stock on your watch list for the new year.

  • Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 high-yielding dividend achievers. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read Dividend Achievers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Achievers are the stocks that have raised their payouts for at least 10 years straight. These companies usually have […]

  • If You Invested $20 in Bitcoin in 2015, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Crypto may be feeling a bit down this year, but it's had quite the upward climb over the years. In fact, if you had the foresight to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) back in 2015, you'd be sitting on a pretty impressive stack of cash right now -- even if your first Bitcoin buy was tiny. Let's take a look at just how much you could have made by taking a humble chance on Bitcoin a few years ago.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.