  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Three reasons the Fed can still get what it wants: Morning Brief

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, June 24, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Emily McCormick, a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

Federal Reserve officials are sticking to their script that there’s still a window – however narrow – for the economy to achieve a soft landing as the central bank raises rates.

But this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered some acknowledgment that the chances of bringing down inflation while keeping economic growth steady have somewhat diminished.

A recession is “certainly a possibility," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, while emphasizing this is not the central bank’s “intended outcome” as it raises interest rates to address rising prices.

Some economists, however, believe there remains a path for the Fed to still meet its "soft landing" goal.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, offered a three-pronged argument in a recent note on how the Fed can balance inflation and growth risks. In Shepherdson's view, margins, savings, and wages are the crux of how the Fed can thread this needle.

"First, we think that a big part of the disinflation story will be margin re-compression – from extraordinarily high levels – due mostly to rising supply, not falling demand," Shepherdson said. "That’s the opposite of the usual late cycle story, when margins are squeezed by a combination of rising labor costs and falling demand."

In other words, much of the leg work in bringing down rising prices could come from the supply-side, as retail and wholesale inventories have surged to pre-COVID levels or higher as supply chain pressures moderate. This is in contrast to inventories rising from sunken demand, which could augur a downturn and is most commonly seen ahead of recession.

While the demand side has started to soften, as Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told Yahoo Finance this week, Powell clarified that lower demand growth is not necessarily synonymous with a recession.

“I am trying to lower demand growth, we don’t know that demand actually has to go down, which would be a recession," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Second, Shepherdson said still-robust private sector cash holdings will “provide an unprecedented cushion against the hit from soaring food and energy prices, the drop in the stock market, and – soon – the correction in home prices.”

Businesses’ excess cash is about $300 billion with debt service costs still “rock-bottom,” Shepherdson said, making the case for capital expenditures to continue growing.

"Finally," Shepherdson said, "the moderation in wage growth in recent months already is exerting downward pressure on the sequential core price numbers, in contrast to the usual late-cycle story, which sees faster wage gains."

In Shepherdson's view, these factors will likely bring down inflation prints in the coming months, and that by the Fed's September meeting, investors may see these risks as notably less acute.

"Economic growth likely will be modest in the third quarter," Shepherdson said, "but our base case remains that a recession is unlikely.”

Many of Shepherdson's peers on Wall Street, however, are growing skeptical that recession can be avoided. In the past week alone, Goldman Sachs raised its probability to 30% over the next year — up from 15% previously — while Citigroup now sees a 50% chance of a global recession.

“It is, unfortunately, uncomfortably possible that the Fed is going to slam on the brakes and push us into recession,” economist Mohamed El-Erian told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview Thursday.

Still, not all the economic data have yet backed up these fears.

On one hand, housing market activity has tumbled, and US manufacturing and service sector purchasing managers’ indexes have deteriorated to multi-month lows. But the labor market remains robust, with jobless claims still hovering near pre-pandemic levels, and the unemployment rate holding at its lowest since February 2020.

“The strength of payroll employment growth, which is averaging close to 400,000 per month, is particularly hard to square with claims that a recession is imminent,” Capital Economics economists wrote in a note Thursday.

“Admittedly, with inflation rampant, that is likely to keep the Fed raising interest rates aggressively, including another 75bp [basis point] hike in July," they added. "But with underlying demand still strong, a slowdown in growth is still the more likely outcome.”

What to Watch Today

Economic calendar

  • University of Michigan Sentiment, June final (50.2 expected, 50.2 in prior print)

  • University of Michigan 1-Year Inflation, June final (5.4% expected, 5.4% in prior print)

  • University of Michigan 5-10-Year Inflation, June final (3.3% expected, 3.3% in prior print)

  • New Home Sales, May (590,000 expected, 591,000 during prior month)

  • New Home Sales, month-over-month, May (-0.2% expected, -16.6% during prior month)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • CarMax (KMX) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share on revenue of $9.05 billion

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Gold ticks up, but rate hike bets set bullion up for weekly dip

    Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar eased and economic concerns mounted, but bullion's constant tussle with expectations for aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve kept it on course for a weekly dip. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,826.20 per ounce by 0914 GMT, after earlier touching a one-week low of $1,820.30. Gold's gains are likely driven by a lower dollar, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

  • Explainer-Can crypto holders recoup losses in court?

    A downturn in cryptocurrency prices and crash of one stablecoin has led some investors to try to recover their losses in U.S. court. Here is how cryptocurrency litigation has fared so far and the challenges investors may face. Companies that created cryptocurrencies, exchanges that facilitated their sale, and individuals who promoted them have all been sued.

  • 5 ways your credit cards can help you fight the pain of inflation

    As prices rise because of inflation, scaling back expenses isn’t the only way to free up cash to cover essentials. Learn how to maximize value from credit cards.

  • Merck Pushes Forward With Potential Deal for Seagen

    The talks have picked up pace and the two companies are scheduled to meet this week. The proposed takeover would be one of the largest of the year and would beef up Merck’s cancer-drug portfolio.

  • Oil prices move higher, but set for weekly loss amid demand worries

    Crude prices were rising on Friday for the first session in three as prices consolidated amid continued worries that economic slowdowns will hit demand.

  • Fed's Harker: 'Starting to see some signs of demand softening'

    The U.S. economy is starting to show signs of softening demand, which if continued, could make the case for a slightly less aggressive interest rate hike in July, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday.

  • Berkshire Hathaway ups stake in Occidental Petroleum to 16.3%

    Occidental Petroleum is trading higher on news of Berkshire Hathaway buying more shares of the company.

  • Ford's (F) Valencia Unit to Enhance EV Efforts in Europe

    Ford (F) spearheads the electrification drive in Europe with the newly selected Valencia plant in Spain and its ongoing investment of $2 billion in Cologne, Germany.

  • Bargain cruises may hurt Carnival margins

    Carnival Corp is expected to report a smaller quarterly loss and a spike in revenue when it announces second-quarter results on Friday, but bargain-basement prices for some cruises may squeeze the cruise operator's margins. "Your typical Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise this summer to the Caribbean is about as cheap as we've ever seen it," said Truist Securities lodging and experiential leisure analyst Patrick Scholes. Cruise Critic, by online travel company Tripadvisor, reported that an interest in cruise vacations this summer is rising when compared to the same period in 2021.

  • We’re ‘getting good supply’ of Rolexes, Watches of Switzerland exec says

    The latest data out of Switzerland show that despite a sharp drop in the Chinese market, total exports of Swiss watches in May climb 14% to $2.1 billion, powered by strong growth in the U.S and Europe. This sentiment has been echoed by Watches of Switzerland, the U.K. based watch and jewelry retailer that has been expanding recently in the U.S. market. Watches of Switzerland is an authorized retailer for massive watch brands like Rolex, Omega, Cartier, and TAG Heuer.

  • Stock Funds See Exodus as Recession Fears Grip Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Global equity funds saw their biggest outflows in nine weeks as investors piled into cash amid fears that the US economy could be headed for a recession.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsAbo

  • Stocks: 'There is a great hunger' in markets to find a bottom, strategist says

    Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, and Moneta CIO Aoifinn Devitt sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to weigh marketing tipping points during the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, inflation, and the housing market.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Nasdaq Leads Uneven Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures rose solidly Friday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally attempt made progress Thursday, especially on the Nasdaq, amid some hints that inflation is peaking.

  • Apple would be unwise to fight 'lopsided' union vote, expert says

    Eyes are on Apple (AAPL) this week as the company’s window to challenge its workers’ first labor union victory nears a close. The company has until midnight on Friday to raise objections to the vote, and labor experts say it must carefully consider pushback, as it could ensnare the company in a drawn-out legal battle that in turn could threaten its public image.

  • Plans to Address Audit Failures in the U.K. Raise Concerns

    The U.K. government’s proposal on audit oversight rules doesn’t go far enough, some regulators and academics say.

  • KKR-Owned Parts Supplier Marelli Enters Court-Led Rehabilitation

    (Bloomberg) -- Marelli Holdings Co., the auto-parts supplier owned by KKR & Co., will enter court-led rehabilitation after failing to complete an alternative dispute resolution process in Japan that lets a company under financial strain continue to operate while renegotiating its debt with creditors. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2

  • Will Alphabet Soar After Its Stock Split? Here's What History Shows

    The days of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock trading above $2,000 are numbered. Investors often eagerly anticipate stock splits because they think shares could take off after the split. Let's first address the significance (or lack thereof) of stock splits.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Twitter Users Mock Matt Gaetz's 1st Tweet After His Pardon Request Is Made Public

    "Pardon me?" many Twitter users asked the Florida congressman.

  • Angry Trump Again Demands The Impossible From Jan. 6 Panel After Riveting Hearing

    He calls for evidence of what doesn't exist: a rigged election.