Cool, dry weekend ahead; Milder air returns next week
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
Cool, dry weekend ahead
Milder air returns next week
Dry through at least next Thursday
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
FULL FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs on either side of 50 degrees.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing back to around 60 for most.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild with highs in the lower 60s. A chance for showers may arrive late Thursday night, but rain chances are low.
FRIDAY: As it stands now, Friday brings our next best chance for rain. Highs in the lower 60s.