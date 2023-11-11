QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cool, dry weekend ahead

Milder air returns next week

Dry through at least next Thursday

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

FULL FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs on either side of 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing back to around 60 for most.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild with highs in the lower 60s. A chance for showers may arrive late Thursday night, but rain chances are low.

FRIDAY: As it stands now, Friday brings our next best chance for rain. Highs in the lower 60s.



