Morning commuters see fog as rain chances increase Monday across the state

Phoenix saw the aftermath of a wet weekend as fog rolled into parts of the Valley on Monday morning, setting the stage for the chance of more rain this evening.

A fog advisory for southern Maricopa County and much of Pinal and Pima was in place until 9 a.m., but Mark O'Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said the advisory usually stays in place until after 10 a.m.

Areas of the southern Interstate 10 near Marana and the southeast Valley saw the most fog, according to O'Malley, who added that the fog was the aftermath of the rain the state experienced overnight.

Rain from the latest storm system produced only 0.3 inches of rain and only about 0.10 inches overall throughout the Phoenix metro area.

"It really wasn't that much," O'Malley said of the rain.

The National Weather Service said another storm system gaining momentum throughout Monday would increase rain chances.

Phoenix is expected to see a high of 64 degrees and a low of 54 degrees on Monday, as well as a 40% chance of showers starting mainly after 2 p.m., according to the weather service.

O'Malley said Valley residents could expect the best chance of rain after sunset, with showers continuing into the overnight hours.

Phoenix could see between 1-1.5 inches of rain between Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to a weather service projection.

In northern Arizona, Flagstaff is expected to see a high of 40 degrees and a low of 29 degrees, with its rain chances on Monday night and Tuesday morning turning to snow at altitudes upwards of 6,500 feet.

Tucson is forecast to see a high of 62 degrees and a low of 46 degrees with similar conditions as rain fell on an otherwise calm Monday.

Chances of snow in southern Arizona near Hannagan Meadow provoked a widespread winter storm warning, with areas above 7,000 feet expected to receive between 8 and 14 inches of snow.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Monday morning fog seen in part of the Valley as storm system rolls in