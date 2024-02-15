Morning update after deadly Kansas City shooting
Victims were being treated for injuries that resulted from a shooting during the Kansas City Chief's victory parade, police said.
At least two armed suspects were taken into custody.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
"We want them to have the ball," Kelce said. "They want it, they can have it."
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Once again, everyone is trying to figure out how to beat the Chiefs.
The 2024 Super Bowl ratings took “a leap, not a creep.” A TV expert helps us make sense of the jump.