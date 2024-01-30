GRAND RAPIDS — Road conditions across mid-Michigan were dicey early Tuesday morning, thanks to a coating of rain and snow overnight.

"With air and road temperatures around 32F this morning, watch out for slick spots as snow or a wintry mix of precipitation moves through," the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office said in an online post. "Temperatures warm this afternoon with some drizzle possible."

Interstate 69 westbound in Shiawassee County was shut down this morning because of several incidents, the Michigan Department of Transportation said via email. One incident included a vehicle fire.

The NWS said slick conditions could be expected east of U.S. 131 as a storm system sank eastward across the Lower Peninsula.

By late morning, slick conditions are expected to persist along and east of I-69. By noon, the system should be over southeast Michigan with drizzle developing and leaving roads wet.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Morning drive may be slippery this morning, National Weather Service says