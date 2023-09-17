Morning "fireworks": Ukrainian Air Force chief posts video of downing of Russian missile over Odesa Oblast

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has posted a video showing the moment when a Russian cruise missile was downed during an attack on Odesa Oblast on the morning of 17 September.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "For those who are not asleep, this is the morning action of the soldiers of the Air Command Pivden (South – ed.) against Ruscist cruise missiles!

17 September 2023. Odesa Oblast. Our favourite city can sleep well!"

Details: As usual, the commander thanked the air defence troops for their effective work.

Earlier: The Russians struck Ukraine on the night of 16-17 September with air-launched cruise missiles and strike UAVs, with 12 of the 16 air targets being shot down.



