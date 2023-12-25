Morning fog and a mix of clouds over the next couple of days
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the chance for morning fog over the next few days and when the next chance for rain will arrive.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the chance for morning fog over the next few days and when the next chance for rain will arrive.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Trevor Lawrence cleared concussion protocol on Saturday to make the start against the Bucs.
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
Britney, Pam, Harry, John and more: Who wouldn't love to receive a great memoir? Audible Premium Plus is on sale for 60% off!
The gift that keeps on giving is also the hallmark of last-minute shoppers.
Score everything from sofas and mattresses to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid mixers for way less!
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
'My hair has never grown like this before': Nearly 36,000 five-star reviewers swear by this detangler.
The secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's 40% off.
Christmas Eve is here, and this two-for-one deal is one of the best we've seen — but it's your last chance to grab it!
Sales of electric cars in the European Union were almost half of all new passenger car registrations in the EU between January and November 2023 and already crossed the halfway mark in the month of November alone, data shows.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.
Joshua won his third fight in a row to improve to 27-3 in his career.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Reckoning came, but only for Deontay Wilder in his return to the ring after a 14-month layoff.
More than 25,000 fans swear by this cozy pair of house shoes.