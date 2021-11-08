Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Nov. 8th
FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another dose of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will come in more manageable amounts. Another train of storms has been focused on the Northwest so far to start off November. However, most of the rain and snow has been directed toward Washington and Oregon, only briefly clipping far nor
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
The five bodies of water that make up the Great Lakes, which account for more than 20 percent of the world’s freshwater supply, have always risen and fallen over the decades. But climate change has now made the extremes much stronger than before, with residents installing hurricane shutters and signs of erosion becoming severe. Researcher Aaron Packman warns, "We're going to see increasing lakefront damage and we're going to see increasing inland flooding."
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
A grid pattern seen on a global earthquake monitoring platform is caused by data reporting methods, not technological manipulation of La Palma quakes
The heaviest rainfall in the city since 2015 has caused severe flooding and brought life to a standstill.
Insider's reporter drove Trail Ridge Road in Colorado, where she saw jaw-dropping views after every twist and turn on the thrilling, 48-mile journey.
To leave or not to leave? Find out whether or not to remove leaves from your lawn and garden as winter approaches.
Volusia County closed Walter Boardman Lane from Old Dixie Highway to High Bridge Road on Saturday due to high water from Tomoka River.
The withered carcasses of livestock are reminders that drought has descended yet again in northern Kenya, the latest in a series of climate shocks rippling through the Horn of Africa. As world leaders address a global climate summit in Glasgow, pastoralists watch their beloved animals suffer from lack of water and food. Yusuf Abdullahi says he has lost 40 goats.
After a massive storm passed over Saint Augustine, Florida, residents woke up on Nov. 6, to find roads heavily inundated by large waves that were still battering the city.
People walked down a flood sidewalk in Annapolis, Maryland, on Oct. 29, 2021. AP Photo/Susan WalshThe U.S. East Coast has been experiencing hurricane-like flooding in recent days, with Georgia and the Carolinas getting the latest round. High tides are part of the problem, but there’s another risk that has been slowly creeping up: sea level rise. Since 1880, average global sea levels have risen by more than 8 inches (23 centimeters), and the rate has been accelerating with climate change. Dependi
At 1.05 metres, the high tide was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched last year to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water. Instead, walkways were set up for tourists and locals to cross St. Mark's Square without getting their feet wet. Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.
