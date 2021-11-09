Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Nov. 9th
FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
Now that Halloween has passed and the clocks have turned back, many are seeing more and more of the traditional sights and sounds of the winter holiday season. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintry conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week. While forecasters are looking ahead to a wintry surge, it may not feel much like winter is on its way for the first part of the week. Tem
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
Scientists are interested in flooding caused by king tides to approximate what the impacts of sea-level rise will be.
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
Thousands are without power as a potent system brings powerful winds to B.C. through Tuesday.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
A former employee at Chile's Iquique port said tons of clothes, which arrive in Chile to be resold, end up in limbo.
Warmer temperatures and extreme weather are delaying and diminishing the reds, golds, and oranges of autumn.
After the crazy, cold wet weekend, you'll want to enjoy the relatively dry and calm weather while you can. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas is tracking an even bigger storm than what we saw over the weekend, and in around 24 hours it's going to be right on top of us!
Another cold front is making its way to South Texas. Here's how much the temperature will drop in the Corpus Christi area.
If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.
With a population of just over 11,000 residents, Tuvalu is an idyllic South Pacific atoll consisting of nine low-lying islands whose highest elevation is roughly 15 feet. Thanks to sea level rise, each year that elevation shrinks a little bit more.
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
The weather across much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States has been tranquil thanks to expansive high pressure bringing widespread sunshine and increasingly mild air. However, AccuWeather forecasters say this quiet pattern is the calm before the literal storm and may feel like a distant memory by the end of this week. A multifaceted storm is predicted to strike the nation's midsection at midweek and deliver snow and high winds from the northern Plains into Canada. This same storm wil
Monday could have been Chicago’s warmest day for the rest of the calendar year. Around the Chicago area, daytime high temps reached well into the 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend also featured temperate, sunshiny days — but forecasters suggest the mild temperatures soon could be a distant memory. But by the weekend, Chicagoans can expect “big changes,” according to a ...
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
Volusia County closed Walter Boardman Lane from Old Dixie Highway to High Bridge Road on Saturday due to high water from Tomoka River.